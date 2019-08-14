MK Stav Shaffir resists being taken off podium citing heckling

MK Stav Shaffir [Israel Democratic Union] refused repeated orders from Central Elections Committee judge Hanan Melcer to leave the podium on Wednesday.



Shaffir refused to step down after ushers attempted to remove her and even after her microphone was shut down. Her reason was that she believes she was heckled by Otzma Yehudit activists and so deserves more time to speak.

