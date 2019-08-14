Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

MK Stav Shaffir resists being taken off podium citing heckling

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 14, 2019 11:48
MK Stav Shaffir [Israel Democratic Union] refused repeated orders from Central Elections Committee judge Hanan Melcer to leave the podium on Wednesday.

Shaffir refused to step down after ushers attempted to remove her and even after her microphone was shut down. Her reason was that she believes she was heckled by Otzma Yehudit activists and so deserves more time to speak. 



