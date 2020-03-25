MK Touma-Silman elected to head Welfare, Social Services committee

Joint List MK Aida Touma-Silman was elected on Wednesday to head the Knesset special committee concerning Welfare and Social Services. The votes were unanimous in her favor.



“Despite the novel coronavirus and (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu,” she said, “we are working.”



Netanyahu had often slammed her and her party for allegedly supporting terror and working against the Jewish character of Israeli democracy.



She reported on social media that on Monday her committee will hold two sessions about the massive wave of unemployment currently hitting the country because of COVID-19. Some predict Israel will have one million unemployed people in the space of weeks.