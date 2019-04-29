MK blast plan to transfer of funds to PA that could benefit 'pay-to-slay' program

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Two Members of Knesset blasted reports that Israel would go ahead with transferring funds to the Palestinian Authority despite previous laws to block the move because a portion goes to the "pay-to-slay" fund.

MK Avi Ditcher who co-authored the law to prevent the transfer stated on Channel 2, "when the Palestinian Authority fights terror, it is not for the sake of the State of Israel. 8% of the Palestinian Authority's budget goes to pay salaries to terrorists. It is impossible to finance terrorism and then to ask Israel to ensure their stability."

MK Bezalel Smotrich echoed the sentiments on Twitter stating "I call upon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to surrender in any way to the threats of the PA's collapse and continue to uphold the law and offset the salaries of the terrorists. The State of Israel will not be a terrorist ATM," he stated.

"In the Middle East, you cannot blink. When Abu Mazen [PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas] realizes that the failure of the PA is not a threat to us, he will do what is necessary so that it does not collapse," he added.

The PA, which has controlled the major Palestinian cities and population centers in the West Bank since the mid 1990s has been warning of their financial instability. But Israel has vowed to crack down on the "pay-to-slay" program, which is officially called the Palestinian Authority Martyrs Fund.

