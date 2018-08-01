MK files lawsuit against Avi Gabbay after sexual harassment accusations

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
On Wednesday morning, MK Eitan Broshi's lawyer Ilan Bomback filed a lawsuit against Zionist Union Chairman Avi Gabbay in Tel Aviv's Magistrate court after Broshi had been accused of sexual assault and suspended from the party.
Zionist Union MK Eitan Broshi threatened to sue his party leader Avi Gabbay because he failed to apologize by a 9 p.m. deadline on Monday for calling him a sex offender, said Broshi’s lawyer, Ilan Bombach.
Facing a NIS 300,000 libel lawsuit, Gabbay refused to back down from his insistence that Broshi quit the Knesset, due to an anonymous complaint from a woman who told Channel 10 that he had fondled her in an elevator 15 years ago.