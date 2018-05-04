May 04 2018
MK to Friedman: Let MKs in embassy ceremony

By
May 4, 2018 13:44
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be attending, as will key ministers. But the only MKs known to have received invitations are opposition leader Isaac Herzog and the two MKs born in the US, Deputy Minister Michael Oren (Kulanu) and Yehudah Glick (Likud).

"I was saddened to learn that a decision was taken to exclude members of Knesset from this historical ceremony," Zionist Union MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin wrote US ambassador to Israel David Friedman. "As representatives of the public in Israel, I believe we should be there to pay gratitude for the long-lasting friendship and be witness to the unveiling of the new embassy.

As most of the time is the case with Israel on Capitol Hill, i.e. maintaining the support across the aisle, this should portray the long lasting appreciation - across the Knesset aisle, to the American people and their leader.

On this festive occasion, when the American Embassy becomes a part of the scenery of Jerusalem of gold, it would be appropriate for the entire Israeli society to be represented.

It would be our honor, a privilege but also a duty as MKs to attend the inauguration of the Embassy, a historic moment for the Jewish people just as much as the state of Israel."

Some 250 people are coming from the US, led by Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, including American Jewish and Christian leaders and some 40 members of Congress from both parties.


