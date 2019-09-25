Macron, Johnson urge Iran's Rouhani to meet Trump - UK press pool

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday it would be a lost opportunity if Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left the United States without meeting U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a UK press pool report.



"What is important is that if he leaves the country without meeting with President Trump, this is a lost opportunity," Macron said during a meeting with Rouhani and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he agreed with the French president.

