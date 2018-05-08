May 08 2018
Macron, Trump discussed peace, Middle East stability on Tuesday

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 18:19
PARIS - US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed issues related to peace and stability in the Middle East during a phone call on Tuesday, Macron's office said in a statement.



Trump is expected to announce later on Tuesday that he is pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, European officials say.

A senior White House official said earlier on Tuesday that Trump planned to discuss his decision on the Iran deal in a phone call with Macron.


