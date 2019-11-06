Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Macron says Iran move signals its intent to quit nuclear agreement

By REUTERS
November 6, 2019 13:47
French President Emmanuel Macron said Iran had explicitly signaled its intent for the first time to quit its nuclear deal in announcing it would start injecting uranium gas at an enrichment facility.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of a visit to China, Macron called Iran's latest move "grave."

"I think that for the first time, Iran has decided in an explicit and blunt manner to leave the JCPOA (nuclear) agreement, which marks a profound shift," said Macron, who has been at the forefront of European efforts to salvage the deal after the United States withdrew from the agreement.


