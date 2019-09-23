Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Macron says Saudi attacks do not help prospects for a Trump-Rouhani meeting

By REUTERS
September 23, 2019 14:00
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Sept. 14 attack on Saudi oil facilities have not helped diplomatic efforts to organize talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, French President Emmanuel Macron told Le Monde newspaper.

Speaking to the paper whilst flying to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Macron was cited saying that caution was needed in attributing blame for the attack, which shook global oil markets. The interview was published online on Monday.

With both Trump and Rouhani in New York at the same time, Macron said there was an opportunity for a discussions to take place, but acknowledged that "the chances of a meeting had certainly not increased."


