Macron says Saudi attacks do not help prospects for a Trump-Rouhani meeting

The Sept. 14 attack on Saudi oil facilities have not helped diplomatic efforts to organize talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, French President Emmanuel Macron told Le Monde newspaper.



Speaking to the paper whilst flying to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Macron was cited saying that caution was needed in attributing blame for the attack, which shook global oil markets. The interview was published online on Monday.

With both Trump and Rouhani in New York at the same time, Macron said there was an opportunity for a discussions to take place, but acknowledged that "the chances of a meeting had certainly not increased."

