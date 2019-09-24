Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Macron says he hopes there can be progress on Iran in coming hours at U.N.

By REUTERS
September 24, 2019 17:43
UNITED NATIONS - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he hoped there could be progress on Iran in the coming hours after he held direct and frank talks with President Hassan Rouhani on Monday evening to try to find common ground.

"We have to get back around the table to have a frank and demanding discussion on the nuclear activity, Iran's regional activities, the ballistic missile program, but also to have a larger approach on what sanctions are," Macron told reporters, without elaborating. "I hope we will be able to make progress in the coming hours."


