Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Macron to fight to de-escalate trade tensions, encourage stimulus

By REUTERS
August 24, 2019 14:33
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

  PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he hoped to convince G7 leaders to pull back from a trade war which is already destabilizing economic growth around the world.

"(I want) to convince all our partners that tensions, and trade tensions in particular are bad for everybody," Macron told the French in a televised address.

"We must succeed in reaching a de-escalation, stabilize things and avoid this trade war which is already taking place everywhere," he added.



Macron said G7 countries should also engage in economic stimulus to prevent world economies from falling into recession.



"We must find new ways to launch real stimulus, stimulate growth," Macron said, pointing at rock-bottom interest rates which he said should spur countries with budgetary room for maneuver to invest in education and job-creating initiatives. 


Related Content

Breaking news
August 24, 2019
China warns U.S. to stop wrong trade actions or face consequences

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings