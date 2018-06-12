June 12 2018
Macron urges Iran to ensure commitment to nuclear deal "without ambiguity"

By REUTERS
June 12, 2018 20:44
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday that he remained committed to the nuclear deal with world powers, but that Tehran needed to fully comply with its commitments.



"The President of the Republic recalled the will of France, the Britain, Germany, Russia and China, to continue to implement the Vienna agreement in all its dimensions," Macron's office said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by telephone.



"The president informed President Rouhani of the progress in the work being done on our side. He hoped that Iran, for its part, will fulfill its obligations without any ambiguity."

Macron confirmed a ministerial meeting would be held in the coming weeks in Vienna. French diplomatic sources said the meeting was likely to take place during the week of June 25.


