Madrid and Barcelona will not move to next stage of Spain’s lockdown exit

By REUTERS  
MAY 8, 2020 23:39
Madrid and Barcelona will not progress to the next phase of Spain's exit from one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns that will allow bars, restaurants and places of worship to reopen in some areas from Monday, the government announced.
The country's two biggest cities do not currently meet the government's criteria for easing measures, Health Emergency Chief Fernando Simon told a news conference on Friday.
Madrid and Catalonia, whose capital is Barcelona, account for nearly half of Spain's cases of infection.
Simon said 51% of the population would move onto the next phase of easing lockdown measures, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.
"I want to insist that this is not a race, decisions must be based on cooperation and caution," Health Minister Salvador Illa said.
In one sign of life returning to normal, Barcelona's beaches opened from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday under provisions allowing people to take exercise. People paddled on boards and swam under police supervision.
"This is freedom," said a smiling swimmer, Marta Torrents, dressed in a wet-suit. "To be able to go out to sea and swim - for me, this is perfect."
Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus rose to 229 on Friday, up from 213 the previous day, the health ministry said.
Overall deaths rose to 26,299 from 26,070 on Thursday and the number of diagnosed cases rose to 222,857 from 221,447 the day before, the ministry said.
Half of the new cases in Spain in the past 24 hours were in Catalonia.
