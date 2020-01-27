Magnitude 5.4 quake hits southern Iran

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Fars province in southern Iran on Monday, Iranian state TV reported.State TV did not report any information on possible damage or casualties from the quake, which hit near the town of Khane Zenian.Assessment teams have been dispatched to the quake site, which is not a very populous area, the head of rescue for Iran's Red Crescent, Morteza Salimi, told state TV.Posts on social media said that the earthquake had been felt by residents of the provincial capital Shiraz, approximately 50 km (30 miles) away from the epicenter of the quake.