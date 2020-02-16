Magnitude 5.8 quake hits in vicinity of Iran's Qeshm island in the Gulf
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 14:53
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit in the vicinity of Iran's Qeshm island in the Gulf, the Fars news agency reported on Sunday.The report did not present any information about possible casualties or damage.
