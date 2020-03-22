The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes north of Zagreb - GFZ

By REUTERS  
MARCH 22, 2020 08:02
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck north of Zagreb, Croatia, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Sunday.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, GFZ said.
Vice Minister of Finance enters coronavirus home quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 08:41 AM
Japan advises citizens to defer non-urgent travel to US
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 07:40 AM
UAE energy ministry activates remote work system for all services
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 06:56 AM
Colombia health ministry confirms first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 06:12 AM
Philippines reports 73 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 04:58 AM
China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, all but one imported
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 03:15 AM
Cyprus reports its first coronavirus death - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 11:44 PM
Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 11:24 PM
Emergency medicine staff member diagnosed with the coronavirus
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/21/2020 10:50 PM
Senior health insurance official: Coronavirus tests have disappeared
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/21/2020 10:39 PM
Israeli consulate worker in New York diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/21/2020 10:28 PM
Brazil's Sao Paulo braces for two-week coronavirus shutdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 10:01 PM
England coronavirus death toll rises by 53 to 220
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/21/2020 09:59 PM
Satmar rebbe of Kiryas Yoel diagnosed with coronavirus
