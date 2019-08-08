Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Turkey's southwest - Turkish observatory

By REUTERS
August 8, 2019 14:51
Breaking news

ANKARA - An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude rocked Turkey's southwestern city of Denizli, the country's earthquake observatory said on Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any casualties. The Kandilli observatory said the earthquake took place 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) underground. The USGS said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.8.


