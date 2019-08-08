Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Turkey's southwest - Turkish observatory

ANKARA - An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude rocked Turkey's southwestern city of Denizli, the country's earthquake observatory said on Thursday.



It wasn't immediately clear if there were any casualties. The Kandilli observatory said the earthquake took place 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) underground. The USGS said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.8.



