An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck off Chile's coast on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.



The quake was centered 83 miles (134 km) west of Talca. The quake was shallow at a depth of 6.1 miles. More to follow.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });