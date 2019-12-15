The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Major states snub calls for climate action as U.N. summit wraps up

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 15:33
A handful of major states resisted pressure on Sunday to ramp up efforts to combat global warming as a U.N. climate summit ground to a delayed close, prompting sharp criticism from smaller countries and environmental activists.
The COP25 talks in Madrid were viewed as a test of governments' collective will to heed the advice of scientists to cut greenhouse gas emissions more rapidly in order to prevent rising global temperatures from hitting irreversible tipping points.
But the conference, in its concluding draft, endorsed only a modest declaration on the "urgent need" to close the gap between existing emissions pledges and the temperature goals of the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.
"We are of mixed emotions," said Carolina Schmidt, Chile's environment minister, who served as president of the talks, after final decisions were made.
Many developing countries and campaigners had wanted to see much more explicit language spelling out the importance of countries submitting bolder pledges on emissions as the Paris process enters a crucial implementation phase next year.
Brazil, China, Australia, Saudi Arabia and the United States had led resistance to bolder action, delegates said.
"These talks reflect how disconnected country leaders are from the urgency of the science and the demands of their citizens in the streets," said Helen Mountford, Vice President for Climate and Economics, at the World Resources Institute think-tank. "They need to wake up in 2020."
The gathering had been due to end at the two-week mark on Friday but ran on for two extra days - a long delay even by the standards of often torturous climate summits.
Chile had earlier triggered outrage after drafting a version of the text that campaigners complained was so weak it betrayed the spirit of the Paris Agreement.
The process set out in that deal hinges on countries ratcheting up emissions cuts next year.
'A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY'?
The final draft did acknowledge the "significant gap" between existing pledges and the temperature goals adopted in 2015.
Nevertheless, it was still seen as a weak response to the sense of urgency felt by communities around the world afflicted by floods, droughts, wildfires and cyclones that scientists say have become more intense as the Earth rapidly warms.
"COP25 demonstrated the collective ambition fatigue of the world's largest (greenhouse gas) emitters," said Greenpeace East Asia policy advisor Li Shuo.
The Madrid talks became mired in disputes over the rules that should govern international carbon trading, favored by wealthier countries to reduce the cost of cutting emissions. Brazil and Australia were among the main holdouts, delegates said, and the summit deferred big decisions on carbon markets for later.
"As many others have expressed, we are disappointed that we once again failed to find agreement," said Felipe De Leon, a climate official speaking on behalf of Costa Rica. "We engaged actively, we delivered our homework, and yet we did not quite get there."
Smaller nations had also hoped to win guarantees of financial aid to cope with climate change. The Pacific island of Tuvalu accused the United States, which began withdrawing from the Paris process last month, of blocking progress.
"There are millions of people all around the world who are already suffering from the impacts of climate change," Ian Fry, Tuvalu's representative, told delegates. "Denying this fact could be interpreted by some to be a crime against humanity."
