Malaysian police say certain that body found is that of missing Irish girl





SEREMBAN, Malaysia – Malaysian police on Tuesday said they were certain a body they had found was that of an Irish teenager who went missing from a jungle resort in the Southeast Asian country 10 days ago.





"Very certain," Mazlan Mansor, Malaysia’s deputy police chief, said in reply to a question if police were sure it was the missing girl. Fifteen-year-old Nora Anne Quoirin, who had suffered from learning difficulties, was reported missing on August 4 after her family arrived at the Dusun resort in Seremban, about 70 km. (44 miles) south of the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

