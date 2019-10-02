Mali govt. says 25 soldiers killed in attacks by suspected jihadists

BAMAKO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Twenty-five Malian soldiers have been killed and 60 are missing after suspected jihadists attacked two army camps in central Mali on Monday, the government said in a statement.



The authorities earlier said military posts at Boulkessi and Mondoro had been targeted, but did not indicate the number of casualties



