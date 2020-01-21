The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Maltreated tigers and lions, rescued from Guatemala circuses, arrive in South Africa

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 21, 2020 23:32
Twenty-one lions and tigers rescued from Guatemala arrived at a wildlife sanctuary in South Africa on Tuesday after an animal conservation and protection group said they endured years of severe confinement and maltreatment.
The team from Animal Defenders International plucked the big cats from circuses in Guatemala after 18 months of persuading the government to enforce a 2018 ban on animals in circuses.
The animals were in abject condition, with some having had their toes clipped to prevent claw growth or their canine teeth knocked off, the group said. They were cared for at an ADI rescue center until they were able to be relocated to the sanctuary, ADI said.
"This has been the toughest operation we have ever had," said ADI president, Jan Creamer. "We had lots of threats to ourselves, to the animals and to the operation, and we had to really battle our way through it."
The cats were kept in cramped conditions with little room to move, and "were malnourished, they were only being fed chicken feet and they were all poorly developed," Creamer said.
The animals are recovering at an ADI sanctuary in South Africa. The nonprofit has conducted similar operations in Bolivia, Peru and Colombia and rescued nearly 200 animals.
Senate votes to block Democrats' call for White House documents
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 12:00 AM
Qatari envoy, medical delegation arrive in Gaza Strip - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 11:52 PM
Trump admin plans to add Nigeria and six other nations to travel ban list
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 11:33 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron lands in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 11:31 PM
Massive malfunctions in traffic lights in Tel Aviv due to rain
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 11:22 PM
Militants kill 36 civilians in Burkina Faso market attack -govt
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 10:14 PM
Israelis warned not to approach ‘lost river’ due to landmines
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 10:02 PM
CDC confirms first U.S. case of China coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 08:54 PM
Hezbollah nominates two ministers in new Lebanon government -sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 08:10 PM
McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 08:03 PM
Lebanon PM to meet president for govt announcement - al-Manar TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 07:08 PM
Due to 'national interest', Gamliel's Russian meeting kept under wraps
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 06:58 PM
US urges China to join nuclear arms talks with Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 06:51 PM
Germany at UNSC calls on Iran to recognize Israel
Netanyahu to Gantz: I shall put you to the test concerning Jordan Valley
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 06:15 PM
