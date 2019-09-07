Man arrested for attempted molestation of 13-year-old

A man was arrested on Friday afternoon for attempting to molest a 13-year-old girl in Tel Aviv.



The girl was on her way to school when the man pulled up beside her in a car and tried to speak with her. He told her, "Don't be afraid of me," and when she ignored him, he tried to pull her into the car without success.The incident was immediately reported to the police, who in turn immediately scanned the surroundings and increased security at educational facilities. The man was arrested in Kiryat Gat.



The police will seek to extend the 35-year-old man's detention at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on Saturday evening.



