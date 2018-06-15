June 15 2018
Man charged in 'Punish a Muslim Day' letters

By REUTERS
June 15, 2018 02:45
A man accused of sending letters promoting "Punish a Muslim Day" and urging people around Britain to commit violent acts was charged on Thursday with 14 offenses including soliciting to murder, British counter-terrorism police said.

David Parnham, 35, from Lincoln, was scheduled to appear before the Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday on charges that included causing distress or anxiety and attempting to endanger human life or create a serious risk to human health, police said in a statement.

The letters, which designated April 3 as "Punish a Muslim Day" and proposed ranking acts of violence according to a points system, began arriving in some people's post in March. Among others, four members of parliament with South Asian backgrounds received copies.

April 3 passed without any reported surge in anti-Muslim violence.


