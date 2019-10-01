Man dies in shooting in northern Israel, as 'crime epidemic' continues

A 36-year-old man shot in Majd al-Krum, northern Israel, died after rescue forces attempted to resuscitate him and transfer him to the Galilee Medical Center.



Two more men were seriously injured in the incident, while another was lightly wounded.An initial investigation of the incident indicates that a brawl between a number of people was involved and a shooting took place.



Major police forces, which included a forensic lab and Central Unit investigators, gathered findings at the scene.



Joint List party leader MK Ayman Odeh said a few weeks ago that the "crime epidemic in Arab society" must be stopped and promised to tackle it as soon as a government is formed.



