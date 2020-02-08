Man found unconscious near a cemetery in the Negev dies

A 40-year-old man who was found unconscious in an open area near the Laqiya cemetery in the Negev, southern Israel, died. The medical crews called to the scene found him without vital signs and confirmed his death.Police on the scene began investigating and found what they suspect to be signs of violence and intrusive injuries on the body. The scene is being investigated. Large police forces, including scene investigators and forensics lab, are on site to identify the victim's details, as well as to determine whether he was murdered. Additional forces are scanning the area in an attempt to track down the suspects.