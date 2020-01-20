Man hit by vehicle in Jerusalem, rushed to Hadassah Hospital

A 70-year-old man was in critical condition after a vehicle hit him in Jerusalem on Monday. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided medical treatment at the scene before sending him to Hadassah Hospital."When I arrived at the scene, he was lying unconscious on the road. We performed preliminary medical examinations in the field and quickly rushed him to the ambulance when his condition became critical," said senior MDA medic Lior Sasha.Israel Police said in a statement that it launched an investigation.