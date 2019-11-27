The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Man killed in fire in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 27, 2019 18:13
A 70 year-old man was pronounced dead after he was critically injured during a fire in a ground-floor apartment in Jerusalem, according to Magen David Adom.
"When we arrived at the scene, we saw a fire in the apartment building, smoke was coming out of the windows of the apartment and under the door which was locked," said MDA medic Yaron Natan. "After firefighters broke open the door, a 70 year-old man was laying unconscious at the entrance to the apartment, without a pulse and not breathing, and with widespread burn marks on his body. We immediatly began resuscitation actions, although we were forced to pronounce his death."
Iran arrests eight with CIA links during protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 06:45 PM
Likud negotiation team to meet Knesset Speaker on Wednesday evening
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/27/2019 04:27 PM
Donald Trump "prays for breakup" of the EU claims Council President Tusk
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 03:52 PM
El Al to trial non-stop flights to Melbourne in 2020
Incoming EU chief promises no compromise on rule of law
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 12:11 PM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes 72 km west NW of Chania, Crete, Greece
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 09:49 AM
Hong Kong university official says no protesters found on campus
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 09:38 AM
Eight arrested overnight for terror offenses in West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/27/2019 07:38 AM
Vietnam receives first bodies found in British truck
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 06:51 AM
Mexico aims for meeting with US over designation of cartels
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 05:22 AM
Two people shot at Washington state school; gunman dead - police
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 05:03 AM
Hong Kong authorities appeal for calm as major highway reopens
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 04:25 AM
Brazil arrests volunteer firefighters in Amazon blazes, but critics cry foul
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 03:47 AM
Pennsylvania revamps child sex abuse laws
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 02:08 AM
Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 01:37 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by