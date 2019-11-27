Man killed in fire in Jerusalem

A 70 year-old man was pronounced dead after he was critically injured during a fire in a ground-floor apartment in Jerusalem, according to Magen David Adom."When we arrived at the scene, we saw a fire in the apartment building, smoke was coming out of the windows of the apartment and under the door which was locked," said MDA medic Yaron Natan. "After firefighters broke open the door, a 70 year-old man was laying unconscious at the entrance to the apartment, without a pulse and not breathing, and with widespread burn marks on his body. We immediatly began resuscitation actions, although we were forced to pronounce his death."