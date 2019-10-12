Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

21-year-old shot dead in a village in northern Israel

By MAARIV ONLINE
October 12, 2019 10:27
Muhammad Sa'id al-Khalid, a 21-year-old resident of Ara village, east of Caesarea in northern Israel, was shot dead this morning in his village.

Medical officials determined his death on the spot.Police are looking into the incident and forensic laboratory investigators are collecting findings at the scene as part of an investigation that was opened to examine the background and circumstances.


