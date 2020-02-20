The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Man stabbed in North London mosque

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 19:09
A man in his 70s was stabbed inside a London mosque on Thursday, police said, and a suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
"A man, in his 70s, was found injured. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Pictures posted on Twitter showed police officers restraining a man in the prayer hall of the mosque, near Regents Park, and then leading him away.
An eyewitness said around 100 worshippers were in the mosque hall at the time of the attack and roughly 20 people jumped on the assailant.
"I heard screaming," said the eyewitness, who declined to give his full name, "and then we saw the blood."
He said the victim was a muezzin, the official in a mosque who makes the call for prayer, and that he was stabbed around the top of his shoulder.
The assailant had been attending the mosque for about six months before Thursday's incident, he said. 

London police said they do not believe stabbing is terror-related. 
 
