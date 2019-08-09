Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Man stabs four people at Japanese hospital

By REUTERS
August 9, 2019 16:29
A knife-wielding man stabbed three nurses and a policeman at a hospital in western Japan on Friday, police said, the latest stabbing incident in the country.

The nurses were stabbed in the chest and abdomen but their wounds were not life threatening, police said, adding that a policeman was also wounded in his left arm.

Police arrested a 45-year-old male patient who had stabbed one nurse and ran way. The two other nurses and policeman were wounded as they tried to apprehend the man, police said.



Violent crime is rare in Japan where most incidents involve knives or swords due to the country's strict gun laws.

In May, a knife-wielding man slashed at a group of schoolgirls at a bus stop, killing one girl and wounding 16 others in an incident that shocked the nation.


