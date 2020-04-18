Many migrants on US deportation flight had coronavirus
By REUTERS
APRIL 18, 2020 06:15
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday that a large number of the migrants on a deportation flight from the United States to Guatemala earlier this week were infected with the novel coronavirus.
