Many migrants on US deportation flight had coronavirus

By REUTERS  
APRIL 18, 2020 06:15
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday that a large number of the migrants on a deportation flight from the United States to Guatemala earlier this week were infected with the novel coronavirus.
China reports 27 new coronavirus cases, death toll at 4,632
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 06:20 AM
Mexico registers 578 new cases of coronavirus, 60 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 03:54 AM
Trump says some states have been 'too tough' on stay-at-home orders
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 03:52 AM
US states have enough coronavirus tests to follow guidelines to reopen
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 02:48 AM
Trump says US farmers to receive $19 billion for coronavirus mitigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/18/2020 02:40 AM
IDF units discover Lebanese border fence torn at three locations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/17/2020 11:56 PM
US CDC reports 661,712 coronavirus cases, 33,049 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 11:50 PM
Ireland plans to expand weekly coronavirus testing capacity to 100,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 09:58 PM
France coronavirus death toll nears 19,000 but spread continues to slow
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 09:53 PM
Pompeo tells Russia's Lavrov any new arms control talks includes China
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 09:28 PM
IDF shoots flares on Lebanon border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/17/2020 09:27 PM
Revised Chinese COVID figures bid to 'leave no case undocumented' - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 09:26 PM
Syria's Kurdish-led northeast says first case of coronavirus found
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 09:23 PM
29 elderly test negative for coronavirus after testing positive
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/17/2020 08:16 PM
Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by a week
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2020 07:55 PM
