May 19 2018
|
Sivan, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Marseille station briefly evacuated, man arrested

By REUTERS
May 19, 2018 20:16
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MARSEILLE - French authorities briefly evacuated Marseille train station on Saturday, as they arrested a man seen behaving suspiciously in the area.

Soldiers had been alerted to him due to the fact that he had a bag containing batteries and electric cables, although the individual denied they were explosive devices, said police.

No further details were immediately available, and the station was subsequently re-opened. France is on high security alert, with more than 240 people killed on French soil over the past three years in attacks launched by Islamist militants or individuals inspired by groups such as Islamic State.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 19, 2018
Saudi Arabia to release 1,000 Ethiopian prisoners

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut