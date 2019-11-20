Massive fire rages by Mevaseret Zion, near Jerusalem

A massive fire has erupted by Mevaseret Zion, near Jerusalem on Wednesday as several teams of firefighters from Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem are working to combat the flames.The fire is quickly advancing, supported by strong, dry winds as the units are attempting to prevent it from reaching houses nearby, according to Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson's Unit.Several planes are assisting in putting out the flames.
As a result of the fire, police forces have begun evacuating citizens from the homes closest to the fire.The police have also blocked any roads leading towards the area.
שרפה פרצה סמוך לוואדי שליד רחוב השושנה במבשרת ציון. עשרה צוותי כיבוי והצלה מתחנות בית שמש וירושלים פועלים כעת באזור. האש מתקדמת במהירות בחסות הרוחות היבשות החזקות, ולוחמי האש בעזרת מטוסי כיבוי נאבקים בה בקו הגנה כדי שלא תפרוץ אל בתי התושבים @Yossi_eli pic.twitter.com/XBhxiDg2yr— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) November 20, 2019