Mayor of London praises 'heroism' of public during knife rampage

LONDON - Ordinary Londoners demonstrated "breath-taking heroism" in disarming a knife-wielding attacker who injured several people in Friday's incident at London Bridge, mayor Sadiq Khan said.

"What's remarkable about the images we've seen is the breath-taking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger not knowing what confronted them," Khan told reporters, adding that man had been wearing a fake bomb.

"Members of the public didn't realise at the time that was a hoax device, and they really are the best of us," Khan added.