McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 21, 2020 20:03
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he would move to set aside any efforts by Democrats to force an early vote on subpoenaing witnesses and documents during afternoon proceedings in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
"If any amendments are brought forward to force premature opinions on mid-trial questions, I will move to table such amendments," McConnell said in floor remarks, noting that his proposed trial resolution would postpone decisions on evidence until days into the proceedings."If a senator moves to amend the resolution in order to subpoena specific witnesses or documents, I will move to table such motions because the Senate will decide those questions later in the trial," he added.


CDC confirms first U.S. case of China coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 08:54 PM
Netanyahu vows: We will annex Jordan Valley, Judea and Samaria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 08:27 PM
Hezbollah nominates two ministers in new Lebanon government -sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 08:10 PM
Lebanon PM to meet president for govt announcement - al-Manar TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 07:08 PM
Due to 'national interest', Gamliel's Russian meeting kept under wraps
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 06:58 PM
US urges China to join nuclear arms talks with Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 06:51 PM
Germany at UNSC calls on Iran to recognize Israel
Netanyahu to Gantz: I shall put you to the test concerning Jordan Valley
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 06:15 PM
Incendiary balloons spotted in the Negev
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 05:27 PM
Rivlin meets president of Georgia ahead of World Holocaust Forum
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 01/21/2020 03:25 PM
US decries Iran threat to withdraw from global nuclear treaty
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 03:21 PM
North Korea says won't be bound by nuclear testing pledge
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 02:40 PM
Jordanian parliamentarian: We will topple the Israel gas deal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 01:21 PM
Six dead from coronavirus outbreak in China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/21/2020 11:56 AM
Woman hit by vehicle in Jerusalem in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/21/2020 11:22 AM
