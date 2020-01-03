Measles exposure in northern Israel

The ministry warned that those were at the Havatzelet Clinic in the city of Karmiel on December 25 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or on the 26th between the hours of 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. or at the Karmel Hospital on December 26 between the hours of 5 p.m. 10:30 p.m. or from the 28th at 8:30 a.m. to the 29th at 7 p.m. may have been exposed to the illness.

Visitors to these places who were born after 1956 and haven't gotten both doses of the measles vaccination are asked by the ministry to go to their nearest health center within 6 days in order to clarify if they need another dose of the vaccine. Anyone who was a fever and one of the following symptoms (coughing, sneezing, eye inflammation and rashes) is asked to avoid visiting public places.

The Health Ministry warned of possible measles exposures in Karmiel and the Karmel Hospital on Thursday.