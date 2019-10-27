Meeting between Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu ends

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu completed their meeting in the IDF Headquarters in Tel Aviv.



At the meeting the two discussed existing options and agreed that their respective negotiating teams will be in contact. They are expected to meet again.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });