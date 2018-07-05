July 05 2018
Tammuz, 22, 5778
Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom can be extradited to U.S.

By REUTERS
July 5, 2018 04:08
WELLINGTON - The New Zealand Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that internet entrepreneur and Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom could be extradited to the United States to face racketeering and criminal copyright charges.

The court's written decision rejected Dotcom's appeal and upheld a lower court ruling in 2017 that the extradition could take place.

The six-year legal saga is widely seen as a test for how far the United States can reach globally to apply American firms' intellectual property rights.

U.S. authorities say Dotcom and three co-accused Megaupload executives cost film studios and record companies more than $500 million and generated more than $175 million by encouraging paying users to store and share copyrighted material.

The Court of Appeal said the United States had disclosed "a clear prima facie case that the appellants conspired to, and did, breach copyright wilfully and on a large scale, for their commercial gain.


