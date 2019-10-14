Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mercy Corps suspends northeast Syria work, evacuates foreign staff

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 21:09
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Mercy Corps said it is suspending operations and evacuating foreign staff from northeast Syria, where fighting has uprooted more than 130,000 people in recent days.

The international aid agency, which had been delivering aid to northeast Syria since 2014, said it was providing civilians with fresh water and other basic needs since Turkey launched an incursion into the region last week."We just cannot effectively operate with the heavy shelling, roads closing, and the various and constantly changing armed actors in the areas where we are working," Made Ferguson, Mercy Corps' Deputy Country Director for Syria said in the statement


Related Content

Breaking news
October 14, 2019
Syrian state media says army enters town of Manbij in northern Syria

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings