Both Labor and Meretz, in conjunction with Orly Levy Abekasis's Gesher party, ran on a joint list together in the election earlier this month, dropping to a combined low of seven seats.

Meretz Chairman Nitzan Horowitz harshly criticized Labor party leader Amir Peretz and MK Itzik Shmuli following reports that the latter two are planning to join a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that his party does not "cheat" its voters or betrays its values.