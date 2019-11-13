Meretz MK Frej: ‘Netanyahu is leading Benny Gantz to political suicide’

Meretz MK Issawi Frej said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “leading [Blue and White leader] Benny Gantz to political suicide.”

“When Gantz is Defense Minister,” he added, “the only one who will enjoy security will be Netanyahu.”

Left wing activist Eldad Yaniv wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday to Gantz that he must not be afraid from a third round of elections.

“If you won’t yield to Netanyahu nor yield to [Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor] Liberman…you will serve as a prime minister fully” [and not in a rotation deal], he wrote.