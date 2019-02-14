Left-wing Meretz Party heads to polls for first primary

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Members of the left-wing Meretz Party will vote in the party's first primary on Thursday to decide its list for the April 9 Knesset elections.
The voters will submit their votes electronically from 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. and results are expected in by 11 p.m. Israel time.
Meretz has around 21,000 members who are eligible to vote. Twenty-three candidates are running for around five or six seats in the 21st Knesset, as projected by recent polls.
After leader Tamar Zandberg, among those aiming to secure top spots in the party list are incumbent Knesset members Ilan Gilon, Mossi Raz, Michal Rozin and Israeli-Arab Esawi Frej.
In the previous elections, Meretz won five seats.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>