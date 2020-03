Meretz leader Nitzan Horovitz slammed Blue and White leader Benny Gantz for seeking the position of Knesset Speaker, a move seen by many as an opening shot to forming a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



“Gantz had built himself on one promise,” he said, “to be an alternative to Netanyahu.”



Horovitz added that Gantz was “spitting in the face” of his voters with his latest decision.



The Meretz leader called on others in the left bloc to not support this move.