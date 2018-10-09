Meretz to boycott annual memorial for former minister Rehavam Ze'evi

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Meretz announced Tuesday that it refuses to participate in the annual Knesset ceremony in memory of Rehavam Ze'evi, which is scheduled to take place next week.
Head of the Meretz Tamar Zandberg declared that her party will not take part in the meeting for the same reasons it has condemned it in the past, namely that they believe Ze'evi's legacy is "is unworthy of commemoration."
Former Transportation Minister Rehavam "Ghandi" Ze'evi was murdered in a terror attack in 2001.
Ze'evi advocated the "transfer" policy of forcibly relocating Israeli Arabs from regions in Israel. In past years, Meretz called his heritage "criminal" and claimed the Knesset should condemn and oppose his policies, instead of celebrating them.
