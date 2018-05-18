Merkel, Putin discuss U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had discussed the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal at talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Sochi.



The deal between Iran and six world powers lifted most international sanctions in return for Tehran curbing its nuclear program, under strict surveillance by the U.N. nuclear watchdog.



European powers this week vowed to shore up the deal after US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal.



