Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Merkel and Putin discussed Ukraine

By REUTERS
October 19, 2019 19:48
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

FRANKFURT - German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone on Saturday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Syria and Libya, Merkel's spokesman said in a statement.

The two leaders' discussion centered on preparations for an imminent so-called Normandy Format meeting, Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said, in a reference to talks on eastern Ukraine between Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany.Merkel and Putin also discussed the situation in Syria, Libya and ongoing negotiations to resume gas transit through Ukraine, he added.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 19, 2019
Russia doesn't rule out contract to supply air defense systems to Turkey

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings