Merkel says we need to explore all ways of reducing Iran tensions

By REUTERS
August 25, 2019 19:58
BIARRITZ, France - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said talks between the Iranian and French foreign ministers on Sunday were a side event to the G7 summit and every opportunity should be seized to resolve tensions between the United States and Iran.

"We have to find a way to de-escalate - if not we have to fear that Iran reneges even further on its (nuclear deal) commitments even further in September," Merkel told reporters.



She said she had only been informed at short notice that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif would arrive for talks in Biarritz.


