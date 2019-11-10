Mexican government says it is concerned about situation in Bolivia

Mexico's foreign ministry said on Saturday that it was concerned about the political situation in Bolivia, which has been locked in a weeks-long standoff over a disputed election.



"For Mexico, democracy is the only way and replacing this process with force and violence means a setback," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "The Government of Mexico urges dialog, as President Evo Morales has put it."



