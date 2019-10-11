Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mexican president urges Pelosi to get USMCA trade deal approved

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 15:41
 Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had sent a letter to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging her to work towards the approval of a new North American trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he was encouraged that U.S. Democratic lawmakers were concerned about the working conditions of Mexican workers following a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation to Mexico this week.

"There's agreement, and I took the opportunity to send Mrs Pelosi a letter explaining that it's in the interest of the three peoples, the three nations, that this deal is approved," he said, referring to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).


